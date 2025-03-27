Software Development Engineer For Test

Job summary

You will work with

bp’s Technology organization is the central organization for all software development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Software Development Engineer in Test, you will be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers, and business partners to build automated testing frameworks, design test cases, and write code to improve software testability.

What you will deliver

Responsible for development, testing and operation for Frontend applications.

Focus on scalability, hands-on coding or customization contribution, alignment to web app development standard methodologies (e.g. unit testing, code version management, code review, technical documentation).

Focus on testing and deployment of software or platforms via CI/CD pipeline that meet privacy and compliance requirements, and that follows site reliability engineering standard methodologies.

Build regression test suites for web components.

Chip in to ideas for reusable web components.

Actively chips in to improve developer velocity

Work with Service Engineering team in remediating audit findings

Supply to community knowledge sharing

Support development and training for citizen integrators within bp in support of wider technology adoption and bp’s digitalisation journey

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelors (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science.

Years of experience: 5+ years, with a minimum of 3-5 years of proven experience

Capable in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team.

Capable in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze sophisticated problems, identify root causes, and develop creative and effective solutions.

Excellent communication skills and ability to connect with your peers through to senior leaders.

You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions.

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done.

Software skills

Validated experience and deep skill in one or more of Web technologies, and tools like ReactJS, Playwright/Cypress, Jest…. etc.

Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more cloud-native (AWS and Azure) web solutions on top of your existing skillset

Deep understanding of the Interface development lifecycle, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD Azure DevOps and telemetry

Proven understanding of modern technologies like Open AI, Sketch /Adobe Xd

Web App Security remediation

Application Support

Embrace a culture of continuous improvement

Infrastructure skills

Capable of leveraging cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure for creating and leading test environments.

Capable in troubleshooting and maintaining test environments and automated testing frameworks.

2+ years of experience in supporting and troubleshooting test environments and automated testing systems.

Database skills

Capable with Relational and NoSQL database systems, understanding how to query, adjust, and optimize for testing requirements.

Skills that set you apart

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

Agile methodologies

ServiceNow

Risk Management

Application Development Management

User Experience Analysis

cybersecurity and compliance

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

