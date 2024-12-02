Software Development Engineer for Test

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

As a Software Development Engineer in Test, you will be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, and business partners.

Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements.

Work closely with development teams to design testing strategies and integrate testing into the development process.

Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!



Plan, create, complete, and automate test cases, working with business partners, developers, and other team members.

Isolate, reproduce, manage, and maintain defects and test case databases, and verify fixes.

Support user acceptance testing conducted by business partners or end users.

Document and analyze test results and recommend corrective action.

Collaborate with developers to improve and maintain the test pyramid by adding end to end test

Enhance and maintain the test automation framework.

Plan and implement testing (e.g., regression, functional, non-functional, data validation, system integration, load, or performance, security, UI ) for new and existing functionality.

Conduct exploratory testing and risk analysis for complex features e.g., those that span across platforms or teams.

Identify opportunities to reduce testing time and effort by automating repeatable tests.

Define and champion quality and testing best practices among development teams.

Collaborate and share information with other software QA engineers e.g., by participating in a community of practice.

Primary Skills: Selenium, Javascript,

Secondary Skills: Python, pytest, Jest, Docker, Azure Devops.

Join a strong, dynamic, and collaborative team of skilled developers working on a cutting-edge, complex application. The team is made up of talented individuals who excel in backend, frontend, DevOps. Known for their problem-solving acumen and commitment to innovation, the team actively embraces challenges to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions.

The team works closely with:

Product Managers to align development efforts with business goals and user needs.Financial Analysts for building data-driven features and insights.

Business Leaders and Clients to prioritize impact-driven outcomes.

Innovation-Driven: Experimentation is encouraged, with room for creativity and trying out new ideas.Supportive Environment: Senior developers mentor juniors, and the team collectively supports each other's growth.Diversity and Inclusion: An inclusive environment that values diverse perspectives, creating a richer collaboration experience.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}

