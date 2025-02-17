Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Software Development Engineer for Test



As a Senior Software Development Engineer in Test, you will be part of a cross-disciplinary team,

working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists,

Data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers, and business partners.

Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements.

Helping to craft, develop, and test custom software applications.

Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!

Supervising and applying new technologies.



implement testing (e.g., regression, functional, non-functional, data validation, system

Integration, load, or performance, security, pen, UI & Mobile tests) for new and existing functionality.

Work closely with development teams to craft testing strategies and integrate testing into the Development process.

Plan, build, complete, and automate test cases, working with business partners, developers, and Other team members.

Document and analyze test results and recommend corrective action.

Isolate, reproduce, handle, and maintain defects and test case databases, and verify fixes.

Support user acceptance testing conducted by business partners or end users.

Conduct exploratory testing and risk analysis for sophisticated features e.g., those that span across

Platforms or teams.

See opportunities to reduce testing time and effort by automating repeatable tests.

Improve and maintain the test automation framework.

Understand and apply automated testing approaches such as model-based testing or record-and-replay.

Research, recommend, and implement new testing technologies and practices, such as Incorporating machine learning.

Define and champion quality and testing standard processes among development teams. Collaborate and share information with other software QA engineers e.g., by participating in a Community of practice.

Technical Skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems, or equivalent Work experience.

What you can expect from us!

Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion:

At bp, you could be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) which believe in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees. The groups cultivate leadership growth by involving employees in developmental opportunities they would not otherwise have access to. Formal and informal mentoring also helps employees develop their professional goals and connect with colleagues. The BRGs’ dedication to growth at all levels helps employees feel more engaged and energized. The BRGs break down barriers, so we can all do better together. Examples of BRGs include (but are not limited to):

bpWIN (bp Women’s International Network)

Pride

Working parents

PEN (Positively Ethnic Network)

bpInclusia (bp’s Asian community)

bpEnergía (bp’s Latin community)



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.