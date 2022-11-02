Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team? Join our I&E Team and advance your career as Software Engineer!

At I&E, all the roles are within discipline and you will part of Digital Production and Business Services sub discipline. While your role will continue to remain within the sub discipline, your initial activities described below may change over time. The sub discipline will be based on your skill set and will be confirmed if you are the successful candidate. As a Software Engineering Specialist, you work within a team to create software for BP colleagues and external users.

Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of BP – delivering innovation at speed where it's wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability where it's needed. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organizations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to solve BP and the world’s problems.

In this role you will :

Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements

Helping to design, develop, and test custom software applications

Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!

Monitoring and applying emerging technologies third parties for delivery of vendor services with continuous improvement

We have the following requirements:

Computer Science or other technical (e.g. Physics, Engineering) degree or equivalent commercial experience

3-5 years, with a minimum of 3 years of relevant experience.

Some experience in one or more of Java, C#, JavaScript/Node.js

Willingness and ability to learn at least one more programming language on top of your existing skillset

Some understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry

Some understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless

User story definition

Application Support

Ideally, you have proven experience in most of these technologies: Azure and/or AWS Azure DevOps/Git/GitHub RESTful APIs One or more dev language: Node.js/Javascript, C#, Java Deep understanding of automated testing (unit, functional, integration, e2e) Container technologies (EKS, AKS, OpenShift, docker) and Serverless DevOps principles – you build it, you run it! Monitoring and telemetry tools Agile methodologies

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

