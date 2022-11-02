Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team? Join our I&E Team and advance your career as Software Engineer!
At I&E, all the roles are within discipline and you will part of Digital Production and Business Services sub discipline. While your role will continue to remain within the sub discipline, your initial activities described below may change over time. The sub discipline will be based on your skill set and will be confirmed if you are the successful candidate. As a Software Engineering Specialist, you work within a team to create software for BP colleagues and external users.
Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of BP – delivering innovation at speed where it's wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability where it's needed. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organizations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to solve BP and the world’s problems.
In this role you will :
