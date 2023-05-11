Digital Customers & Markets (DCM) works with customers & products (C&P), gas & low carbon energy (G&LCE), trading & shipping (T&S) and regions, cities & solutions (RC&S), and focus on enabling and delivering amazing customer experiences that generate value for bp in current and new markets.
DCM Intelligent operations (IO) bridges the gap between bp’s physical and digital worlds to release value and enable world-class operations through deployment of new and emerging digital solutions. Our SMEs and partners work closely with our business units to ensure safe, efficient, and optimized operations and great customer experiences.
At DCM IO we have embarked on a very exciting journey with a pipeline of leading-edge programmes of work in the field of automation, Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge Vision to name a few. We are building platforms for the future and products focused on these technologies and more. We plan to build a Centre Of Excellence (COE) in Pune that will build and house essential digital capabilities, innovative solutions, toolsets required to deliver products for our customers thereby driving bp’s digital agenda
The Software Engineer (IOT) will be part of a team developing solutions in IOT to improve operational performance. You will work alongside a global team of software engineers, BAs and others, working together to enhance and maintain bp’s digital IOT solutions for local and global markets.
Key Accountabilities