Job summary

Digital Customers & Markets (DCM) works with customers & products (C&P), gas & low carbon energy (G&LCE), trading & shipping (T&S) and regions, cities & solutions (RC&S), and focus on enabling and delivering amazing customer experiences that generate value for bp in current and new markets.

DCM Intelligent operations (IO) bridges the gap between bp’s physical and digital worlds to release value and enable world-class operations through deployment of new and emerging digital solutions. Our SMEs and partners work closely with our business units to ensure safe, efficient, and optimized operations and great customer experiences.

At DCM IO we have embarked on a very exciting journey with a pipeline of leading-edge programmes of work in the field of automation, Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge Vision to name a few. We are building platforms for the future and products focused on these technologies and more. We plan to build a Centre Of Excellence (COE) in Pune that will build and house essential digital capabilities, innovative solutions, toolsets required to deliver products for our customers thereby driving bp’s digital agenda

The Software Engineer (IOT) will be part of a team developing solutions in IOT to improve operational performance. You will work alongside a global team of software engineers, BAs and others, working together to enhance and maintain bp’s digital IOT solutions for local and global markets.

Key Accountabilities

Contributes and collaborates in design, implementation, and maintenance of products to support the customer and markets business within bp

Is hands-on and actively contributes to code including ensuring the code quality of junior engineers

Work with hardware engineers to develop edge compute solutions and design and configure IOT sensor networks

Design and develop solutions using Azure and AWS IOT patterns and services to deliver outstanding operational performance of production equipment.

Working with other engineering teams to integrate and contextualise the IOT devices into Azure and AWS hosted digital twins

Apply your technical skills in software development, platform engineering and automation

Embrace and promote DevOps & SRE methodologies

Work with data engineering teams to create important insights and recommendations on the performance and management of operational systems

Cloud development experience on at least one of the industry leading platforms IoT Platforms such as AWS IoT, Azure IoT

Use Agile methodologies to operate and build DevOps maturity. Ensure delivery of business incremental change safety and reliably using SRE practices.

Contribute to building DevOps maturity, incrementally and measurably improving delivery speed

Contribute to an engineering culture, promoting excellence and minimizing technical debt

Undergraduate or graduate degree in computer science, other STEM subject or equivalent professional experience

Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others)

Talented software engineer ideally in Python or C#

AWS and/or Azure Cloud certification and/or experience

Experience of working with IOT sensors, local area networks, edge compute and Cloud based IOT access points

Agile development methologies - CI/CD

Knowledge and hands-on experience of data structures, algorithm designs, runtime complexity, API design, security and privacy best practices, at scale monitoring, logging & alerting, testing best practices.

Strong communication skills and ability to talk at all levels across the organization. Ability to engage and influence is of paramount importance. Able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key. and stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence

Ethical, honest, fair and of high integrity

Open source contributions

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment

Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Have excellent communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal

Experience of digital twins

Prior experience in the energy industry

Essential Education:Essential Experience and Job Requirements:Desirable criteria