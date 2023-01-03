Job summary
Grade I
Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
As a Software Engineer, you are collaborating with a team in crafting software for BP colleagues and external users.
Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of BP – delivering innovation at speed wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to tackle BP and the world’s problems.
Key Accountabilities
- Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements
- Crafting, developing, and testing custom software applications
- Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!
- Supervising and applying new technologies
- Mentoring and technical leadership of less experienced developers
- Software Engineer is accountable to the IT&S Product Manager and the respective service delivery. This includes responsibility for:
- Ensuring the solution:
Adheres to target architecture as defined by the Bill of IT (Target Architecture), target process design, information model, etc
Meets all relevant Group, Segment and Business IT&S Standards
Remains consistent with and is appropriate for the business requirements
- Lead and communicate efficiently with our Business Users, Solution Architects, Development Teams, Product Owners, Product Managers and 3rd party vendors in different time zones across BP
- Growing and developing capability of the team to deliver agile, commercially efficient and user-focused solutions in a respectful and supportive culture
- This role requires a broad understanding of the Oil & Gas Business, combined with a pragmatic and delivery focused attitude, deep technical expertise, flexibility and a willingness to be involved in projects on a ‘hands on’ basis.
Desirable Experience and Capability
Years of experience: 5 to 8 years, with a minimum of 3 to 5 years of relevant experience.
Required Criteria
- SAP Systems Design
- SAP Technical Specialism
- SAP Systems Integration
- Comprehensive understanding and experience in Source-to-Pay Processes (Sourcing, Procurement, Category Management, Accounts Payable, etc), and its relationship to complementing processes
- Deep seated functional knowledge, hands-on design and delivery experience using these Products/modules in complex architecture landscape
- SAP Ariba – SLP, AN, B&I, S2C, ICS
- SAP Cloud Integration Gateway
- SAP ECC – MM and its integration points to Finance, PM, IS-OIL, Tax
- API
- Good Functional and Technical Integration knowledge with hands-on design and delivery experience using these Products/modules in complex architecture landscape
- SAP Process Orchestration (PO) / Process Integration (PI)
- SAP Cloud Integration Gateway (CIG)
- SAP ABAP language
- SAP Fieldglass
- Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more programming language on top of your existing skillset
- Deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry
- Embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving and adapting continuously
- A great team-mate and leader, looking beyond your own area and organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and perspective of others.
- Use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise.
- Good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.
- Experience in planning, designing, and delivering complex solutions across multiple products and organizational units.