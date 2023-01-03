Job summary

Grade I



Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

As a Software Engineer, you are collaborating with a team in crafting software for BP colleagues and external users.

Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of BP – delivering innovation at speed wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to tackle BP and the world’s problems.

Key Accountabilities

Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements

Crafting, developing, and testing custom software applications

Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!

Supervising and applying new technologies

Mentoring and technical leadership of less experienced developers

Software Engineer is accountable to the IT&S Product Manager and the respective service delivery. This includes responsibility for:

Ensuring the solution:

Adheres to target architecture as defined by the Bill of IT (Target Architecture), target process design, information model, etc

Meets all relevant Group, Segment and Business IT&S Standards

Remains consistent with and is appropriate for the business requirements

Lead and communicate efficiently with our Business Users, Solution Architects, Development Teams, Product Owners, Product Managers and 3rd party vendors in different time zones across BP

Growing and developing capability of the team to deliver agile, commercially efficient and user-focused solutions in a respectful and supportive culture

This role requires a broad understanding of the Oil & Gas Business, combined with a pragmatic and delivery focused attitude, deep technical expertise, flexibility and a willingness to be involved in projects on a ‘hands on’ basis.

Desirable Experience and Capability

Years of experience: 5 to 8 years, with a minimum of 3 to 5 years of relevant experience.

Required Criteria