Software Engineer - Privacy Engineer

Job summary

BP is seeking an experienced privacy engineer with a solid command of technical privacy issues for our digital technology organization. You will assist product teams in building b2c and b2b solutions that incorporate privacy by design principles and meet regulatory requirements. You will use your development and analytical skills to create example code, make customizations to existing tools, build proofs of concept and perform data analysis.

This role requires the ability to effectively communicate privacy risk to technical, legal and business audiences, and to build scalable processes that support agile methodologies.

Responsibilities

Performs privacy design reviews and provides design and implementation guidance for meeting privacy requirements.

Utilize development and analytical skills to create example code, make customizations to existing tools, build proofs of concept and perform data analysis.

Works with partners in Business, Product development, Legal and Security to define and continuously improve the process for privacy design reviews, aligning technologies and Privacy by Design principles from the first stages of development and ensuring that the data use meets established regulatory compliance needs.

Identifies areas of improvement in local practices, tooling and infrastructure relative to managing data privacy, and assesses third-party solutions.

Communicates program progress, escalations, and issue analysis to key collaborators.

Qualifications

Software development experience: Experience in software development, testing and code review in one or more general purpose languages, agile methodologies and the software development lifecycle. Participation in one full release cycle from conception through release.

Experience with threat modeling, risk assessment, and audit of on-prem and cloud-based systems.

Technical skills: encryption, anonymization and pseudonymization, cookie management, Identity and Access management.

Expertise in at least one language (C/C++, Java, C#, Python). You should be familiar with data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API, and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies.

Communicates and builds partnerships across different subject areas and teams (engineering, legal, security, policy).

Designs repeatable and transparent processes.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related technical field, or equivalent practical experience.

Desirable Criteria

Experience with privacy or privacy-related security incidents through investigation, mitigation and resolution.

Familiarity with Machine Learning techniques, attacks, and privacy risks.

Experience with developing or providing training for technical audiences.

Experience with human-centered design.

Experience using privacy tech such as OneTrust, BigID

CIPT, degree or concentration in privacy engineering.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.