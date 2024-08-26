Software Engineer RPT Mobile

This role is not eligible for relocation

If you are a skilled and passionate software engineer, we have a great opportunity just for you. You will play a key role in developing and maintaining mobile applications that drive our trading business. Collaborating with teams across the globe, you will benefit from the insights of senior developers and business analysts as you create innovative mobile solutions that meet the needs of our end users.

What you will deliver:

In the role of a software engineer, your responsibilities will include:

Creating mobile applications, as well as cloud-based components and services for the trading business, using technologies like Node.js, C#, Flutter, AWS and Postgres.

Adhering to standard methodologies in software engineering throughout all stages of development, including technical planning, code reviews, unit testing, monitoring, alerts, and creating documentation.

Implementing DevOps practices ahd agile methodologies to provide solutions that add business value in a steady and gradual manner.

Analyzing business needs and devising and implementing appropriate solutions for the Refining & Products Trading division.

Handling and sustaining the infrastructure of the solutions you've developed, making use of cloud technologies and tools.

Assisting users by taking on and fixing issues, correcting bugs, and offering training where necessary.

Upgrading and refining existing mobile apps and cloud-based services. Being an active participant in fostering a culture of engineering that values excellence and strives to reduce technical debt.

What you will need to be successful:

• Experience in web / mobile development

• Use of Node.js, AWS, Flutter and Postgres.

• Experience in applying Agile methodologies and DevOps practices, such as Scrum, Kanban and CI/CD.

• Ability to craft, develop, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions that aligns with business requirements and follow software engineering standards.

• Strong problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills, and a willingness to learn new technologies and tools.

• Experience in the energy sector isn't vital; what's important is that candidates can showcase their previous work, such as a website or app they've developed, or a product they've successfully delivered in a past role.



You will work with:

You will join a diverse and agile team of software engineers, business analysts, and other technology specialists based in Singapore and Malaysia. You will collaborate with our global teams to build, improve and maintain bp's digital applications used by our commodity trading business.

You will partner with key business stakeholders in Refining & Product Trading (RPT), including traders, analysts, operators, risk and other supporting functions. You will understand their needs and deliver solutions that meet their expectations and align with bp's strategy and values.

You will be part of a team culture that values innovation, learning, and feedback. You will have opportunities to develop your skills and knowledge, as well as to share your ideas and insights with your colleagues and business partners. You will also enjoy a flexible and supportive work environment that champions work-life balance and well-being.



Good to Have:

• Knowledge of commodity trading organisations, their processes, or a keen interest in learning about them.

• Experience in working with diverse global teams, and collaborating with business stakeholders and users.

• A proactive and innovative mentality, and a commitment to delivering high-quality and user-friendly solutions.

Education and Qualifications:

• A bachelor's degree or higher in computer science, software engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

