Software Engineer RPTAP EUC

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

If you are a skilled and enthusiastic software engineer, we have a great opportunity tailored for you. In this role, you will be instrumental in developing and maintaining web applications, trading platforms, and sophisticated spreadsheets for our trading business. You will work closely with global, agile teams and leverage the expertise of senior developers and business analysts to deliver high-impact digital solutions that empower our end users.

In the role of a software engineer, your responsibilities will include:

Creating web applications, as well as cloud-based components and services for the business, applying technologies like C#, Blazor, AWS, and SQL Server.

Adhering to best practices in software engineering throughout all stages of development, including technical planning, code reviews, unit testing, monitoring, alerts, and creating documentation.

Implementing Agile methodologies and DevOps practices to provide solutions that add business value in a steady and gradual manner.

Analyzing business needs and devising and implementing appropriate solutions for the Refining & Products Trading division.

Handling and sustaining the infrastructure of the solutions you've developed, making use of cloud technologies and tools.

Assisting users by tackling and fixing issues, correcting bugs, and offering training where necessary.

Upgrading and refining existing web apps, desktop software, Excel spreadsheets, and cloud-based services. Being an active participant in fostering a culture of engineering that values excellence and aims to reduce technical debt.

Experience and Skills:

• Experience in web development

• Use of C#, Blazor, AWS, and SQL Server.

• Experience in applying DevOps practices and Agile methodologies such as Scrum, Kanban and CI/CD.

• Ability to design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions that meet business requirements and follow software engineering standards.

• Strong problem-solving, analytical, and interpersonal skills, and a willingness to learn new technologies and approaches.

• Experience in the energy sector isn't mandatory; what's important is that candidates can showcase their previous work, such as a website or app they've developed, or a product they've successfully delivered in a past role.



Good to Have:

• Knowledge of trading business and its processes, or a keen curiosity about a trading business.

• Experience in working with diverse global teams and collaborating with business partners and users.

• A proactive and innovative approach, and a commitment to delivering high-quality and user-friendly solutions.

Education and Qualifications

• A bachelor's degree or higher in computer science, software engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.