Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



Job Description:

The Global Integrated Pricing Program is delivering a differentiated Pricing capability across our retail outlets. As a Software Engineer within the program you will be joining a DevOps/SRE capability to support Polaris our core Pricing Execution Engine. Your role will be to focus on the ongoing operability, support, and feature/hotfix development. You will be involved in many aspects of the platform components, automation, and integrated tooling. In this role you will have the opportunity to leverage your technical skills in systems management, supporting software engineering automation and database skills, to promote best-practice and support the broader program to operate safely, by building maturity and helping to leverage automation and best practice more broadly.

Responsibilities

Contributes and collaborates to assist designs, implements, maintains reliable and scalable server-side software.

Adheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; Consumes approved DevSecOps enabled CI/CD pipelines.

Adheres to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity. Ensuring delivery of business incremental change safely and reliably.

Actively contributes to building DevOps maturity, incrementally and measurably improving delivery velocity.

Mentors others.

Qualifications

Broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Depth of experience to recommend appropriate platforms for any given business requirements.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Development experience with React and React Redux

Development experience with Typescript

Experience of testing code using Jest, Cypress.

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Experience of AWS (running lambda hosts locally), Azure Pipelines, C#

Experience or RDBMS systems particularly Postgres aurora on AWS.

Familiar with Azure Devops and Azure Repos/Git

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in areas such as data structures, database table design, algorithm design, runtime complexity, system architecture (scalable, reliable, redundant design), API design, security and privacy best practices, at scale monitoring, logging & alerting, testing best practices.

Strong communication skills and ability to talk at all levels across the organization. Ability to engage and influence is of paramount importance. Able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key. and stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence

Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others)

Degree/HND Level in computer science or related subject

No prior experience in the energy industry required

Personal Attributes

Complete tasks quickly and thoroughly, owns issues and is highly dependable.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment

Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.

Have excellent communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal.

Ethical, honest, fair and of high integrity.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.