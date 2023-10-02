Software Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.



Job Description:

Who are we?

We are a future thinking tech incubator developing the next-generation technologies that are being used to solve the climate change issues we are facing globally. We are looking for engineers who bring fresh ideas from all areas, information retrieval, distributed computing, large-scale system design, networking and data storage, security, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, UI design and mobile; the list is endless and is growing every day.

How can you help?

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks

What are we looking for?

The business believes in empowering engineers to solve technical challenges, you will enjoy working with autonomy, ground breaking technology, and passionate teams.

Demonstrate strong foundations in coding principles, be able to understand, build low-level algorithms and solve complex problems efficiently

Work as part of a team developing web applications within agile methodology

Keep up with the latest technology innovations in media, cloud and software development

Efficiently use tools and ingenuity to identify and fix defects before they become a problem

What do we want to see from you!

In-depth practical experience in HTML5, CSS3 & JavaScript

Familiarity with modern JavaScript frameworks/libraries like React, Angular, Vue.js and their ecosystems.

High level of experience in any of the following languages C++, C, C#, Objective-C, Java, Python

Experience in engineering databases, algorithms, APIs and data structures

Experience with cloud environment development, deployment and APIs

Working knowledge of a continuous integration and delivery pipeline, a DevOps attitude to help build, run and own your own code in a production environment.

A firm believer in test-driven development and continuous deployment with tools such as Jenkins.

Best practice knowledge of security, performance and accessibility.

Solid understanding of cloud platforms and serverless architecture with AWS and/or GCP.

Previous usage of workflow tools such as JIRA.

General software engineering maturity I.e. building efficient pipelines which have a high bus factor

Knowledge of handling politics in large sophisticated organisations i.e. operating models, process, multiple vendors

Experience in large organisations where there is a lot of role fragmentation i.e. security, site reliability, testers, scientists, analysts, product owners.

Generalist skills i.e. might be exposed to WinForms / wpf / web apps / data science / ml / data engineering

Software Engineering maturity / CICD / Testing / PRs / Promotion / Environments / Ticketing +Auditing / Security tooling / standards

Computer Science or Software Engineering degree (must have)

Tech industry experience highly desired

Track record of developing products that customers have used, i.e. have been shipped to production

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.