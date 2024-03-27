This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

BPX Energy is a leading player in the oil and gas industry, committed to innovation and sustainable practices. We're seeking a versatile and motivated Software Engineer to join our team. If you're passionate about developing and designing softward systems to assist with analyzing financial performance, understanding cash flow dynamics, and evaluating technical risks in the oil and gas sector, we want to hear from you.

Position Overview:

As a Software Engineer at BPX Energy, you will play a vital role in automating and optimizing the financial and operational performance of our organization. This is an excellent opportunity to contribute to our mission of efficient and sustainable energy production. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to gain insights into cash flow, cost structures, and technical risks, enabling us to make informed decisions and enhance our competitive edge.

Key Responsibilities:

Automating calculations dependent on specific data points retrieved from a data source (AWS, SQL, Python, Pandas etc.), with the capability to establish data lakes for storage purposes as necessary.

Developing a tool capable of automating and tracking company performance relative to multiple input variables. This tool should be more advanced than standard platforms like Power BI, Excel, or Spotfire, allowing for easy visualization of variances between forecasts and actuals. It should also enable users to understand how changes in input variables over time impact outcomes.

Extracting information from the web for benchmark modeling purposes, such as retrieving data from quarterly reports filed with the SEC by public companies. Automation of this process would involve accessing public sources like, but not limited to: the SEC, drillinginfo, fracfocus, etc.

Demonstrating a natural curiosity and eagerness to expand automation capabilities, particularly in the realm of performance management.

Collaborate with technical teams to evaluate and understand technical risks and uncertainties within the industry.

Develop and maintain operational models and performance metrics to monitor the health of our projects and operations.

Generate insightful reports and presentations for senior management, providing data-driven recommendations.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics. A Master's degree is a plus.

Proven experience in operational space within the oil and gas industry.

Diverse skills in programming, technical design and analysis. Exceptional knowledge in Python and Pandas is a plus.

Strong quantitative and analytical skills.

Curiosity and willingness to learn.

Strong work ethic, and ability to take lead in problem solving.

Ability to work collaboratively and efficiently in a team-oriented environment.

Strong problem-solving and critical thinking abilities.

What We Offer:

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

A collaborative and innovative work environment.

A chance to make a meaningful impact in the oil and gas industry.

Commitment to sustainability and responsible energy production.

If you are a proactive and detail-oriented full-stack developer with a passion for the oil and gas sector, we encourage you to apply. Join our team at BPX Energy and help us drive performance excellence in the energy industry.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $88,000 - $120,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting processes and financial systems, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Energy Industry, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Pandas Python Library, Performance Driven, Presenting, Project Management, Python (Programming Language) {+ 4 more}



