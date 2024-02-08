This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for software engineers who are highly motivated and technically gifted. Who will help to craft, develop, and deliver solutions for bp's Refining & Products Trading teams.You will be responsible for hands on development under the mentorship of a lead software engineer to deliver EUC, RAD and mobile solutions. You will embrace and promote Agile and DevOps methodologies.



Job Description:

Why Join Us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Role Responsibilities

This is a hands-on, developing mobile, web and cloud components, built using .Net/C# / nodeJS or TypeScript.

You will advocate for software engineering standard methodologies (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, source code management, code review, documentation).

Writes unit tests and UI tests using Appium or Similar mobile UI test frameworks.

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to define, design, and implement features for both mobile and web applications

Acquire and understand business requirements that will be used to craft, and deliver suitable solutions for the business.

Help lead infrastructure for the solutions developed by the team and to support users including investigating problems, fixing bugs, and providing training.

What you will need to be successful in this role

Programming experience in a language such as C#, java, JavaScript & python. Can demonstrate cross platform mobile framework knowledge (eg. Flutter, Xamarin)

To be able demonstrate examples of their work (example: a website or mobile application they have built, or a product they have delivered in a previous role).

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

Knowledge and hands-on experience of data structures, algorithm designs, runtime complexity, API design, security and privacy best practices, at scale monitoring, logging & alerting, testing best practices.

A confident advocate of technology, with strong interpersonal skills and ability to engage and influence the business stakeholders in their technical decisions.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



