Job Description for Software Engineer (Individual Contributor, Grade I)



About bp/team bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software and platform development.

We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream energy delivery to our customers.

We have variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications.

We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software and platform engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.



Responsibilities as a Software Engineer-

You will be responsible for building, maintaining and troubleshooting the software and services that powers our technology solutions.

In this role, you will work with a team of engineers and stakeholders to ensure that the software is highly available, scalable, and secure.

You will also be responsible for automating routine tasks, improving the software performance, and providing technical support to other teams.

Design, build, and maintain the technology software features and infrastructure Ensure the software and services are highly available, scalable, and secure

Continuously monitor and evaluate the platform to identify potential issues and make recommendations for improvements

Collaborate with other platform and services teams to identify and resolve complex problems Mentor junior engineers and contribute to the development of the engineering team Write software design and operational support documentation



Education-

We need from you Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent



Work experience -

Capable in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Capable in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders.

You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done Software

Skills-