If you are a talented and passionate software engineer, we have a great opportunity for you! Together, we can build and maintain digital solutions for our trading business, using web or mobile technologies, collaborating with diverse and agile teams across the world, and benefit from the mentorship of senior developers and business analysts.

What You Will Do

In the role of a software engineer, your responsibilities will include: Crafting web and mobile applications, as well as cloud-based components and services for our trading business, using technologies like C#, Blazor, Node.js, Flutter, AWS, Postgres, and SQL Server. Adhering to best practices in software engineering throughout all stages of development, including technical planning, code reviews, unit testing, monitoring, alerts.

Implementing Agile methodologies and DevOps practices to provide solutions that add business value in a steady and gradual manner. Analyzing business needs and devising and implementing appropriate solutions for the Refining & Products Trading division. You will handle and sustain the infrastructure of the solutions you've developed, making use of cloud technologies and tools. Assisting users by tackling and fixing issues, correcting bugs, and offering training where vital. Upgrading and refining existing web apps, mobile apps, desktop software, Excel spreadsheets, and cloud-based services.

Who Will You Be Working With?

As a software engineer, you will join a team of software engineers, business analysts, and other professionals based in Singapore and Malaysia to collaborate with our global teams to build, improve and maintain bp's digital applications used by our trading business.

You will work in partnership with stakeholders in Refining & Product Trading, including traders, analysts, operators, risk and other supporting functions. You will understand their needs and deliver solutions meeting their expectations and align with bp's strategy and values.

You will be part of a team culture that values innovation, learning, and feedback. You will have opportunities to develop your skills and knowledge, as well as to share your ideas and insights with your colleagues and stakeholders. You will also enjoy a flexible and supportive work environment that fosters work-life balance and well-being.

What You Will Need To Be Successful

Extensive experience in web / mobile development

Use of C#, Blazor, Node.js, Flutter, AWS, Postgres, and SQL Server.

Experience in applying Agile methodologies and DevOps practices, such as Scrum, Kanban and CI/CD.

Ability to design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions that meet business requirements and follow software engineering standards.

WHY JOIN US?

We at bp offer a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others! We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary package including annual bonus program

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.