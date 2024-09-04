Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a Software Engineer In this role You will: Deliver impactful business enhancements promptly, supporting our growth and innovation efforts.

Take full ownership of the code you write and collaborate on code quality with your peers to ensure the cleanest, most efficient solutions.

Master and apply Test Driven Development techniques to produce modular, reusable, readable, and fully tested code.

Provide support for our service operations whenever necessary.

Spot opportunities for improving service operations and act on them.

Identify and address technical debt to enhance our speed to market. What You will need to be successful: A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience.

2-4 years of experience as a Software Engineer in the industry.

Strong skills in software design and a solid understanding of computational complexity.

Proficiency in English.

Experience with DevOps tools such as AWS, Azure DevOps, or OpenShift/Kubernetes is highly advantageous. At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

AWS Devops, Azure Devops, Computational Complexity, Computer Science, DevOps, English Language, Kubernetes, Software Design, Software Engineering

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.