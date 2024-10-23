Job summary

If you are a skilled and enthusiastic software engineer, we have a great opportunity tailored for you. In this role, you will be instrumental in developing and maintaining web applications, trading platforms, and advanced spreadsheets for our trading business. You will work closely with global, agile teams and use the expertise of senior developers and business analysts to deliver high-impact digital solutions that empower our end users.

You will join a diverse and agile team of software engineers, business analysts, and other specialists based in Singapore and Malaysia. You will collaborate with our global teams to build, enhance and maintain bp's digital applications used by our trading business.

You will work in partnership with business stakeholders in Refining & Product Trading, including traders, analysts, operators, risk and other supporting functions. You will understand their needs and deliver solutions that meet their expectations and align with bp's strategy and values.

You will be part of a team culture that values innovation, learning, and feedback. You will have opportunities to develop your skills and knowledge, as well as to share your ideas and insights with your colleagues and stakeholders. You will also enjoy a flexible and supportive work environment that fosters work-life balance and well-being.

What you will deliver:

- Creating web applications, as well as cloud-based components and services for our trading business, utilizing technologies like C#, Blazor, AWS, and SQL Server.

- Adhering to best practices in software engineering throughout all stages of development, including technical planning, code reviews, unit testing, monitoring, alerts, and creating documentation.

- Implementing Agile methodologies and DevOps practices to provide solutions that add business value in a steady and gradual manner.

- Analyzing business needs and devising and implementing appropriate solutions for the Refining & Products Trading division.

- Handling and sustaining the infrastructure of the solutions you've developed, making use of cloud technologies and tools.

- Assisting users by tackling and fixing issues, correcting bugs, and offering training where necessary.

- Upgrading and refining existing web apps, desktop software, Excel spreadsheets, and cloud-based services. Being an active participant in fostering a culture of engineering that values excellence and aims to reduce technical debt.

Experience and Skills:

• Experience in web development

• Use of C#, Blazor, AWS, and SQL Server.

• Experience in applying Agile methodologies and DevOps practices, such as Scrum, Kanban and CI/CD.

• Ability to design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions that meet business requirements and follow software engineering standards.

• Strong problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills, and a willingness to learn new technologies and tools.

• Candidates can showcase evidence of work, such as a website or app they've developed, or a product they've successfully delivered in a past role.



Good to Have:

• Knowledge of commodity trading and its processes, or a keen interest in learning about them.

• Experience in working with global and diverse teams and collaborating with business stakeholders and users.

• A proactive and innovative attitude, and a commitment to delivering high-quality and user-friendly solutions.

Education and Qualifications

• A bachelor's degree or higher in computer science, software engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



