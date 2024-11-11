Software Engineer

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? Bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To make this transition, senior software engineers need to power our business end to end, from building new infrastructure and services through to customer facing web and native mobile applications. We build exclusively on the cloud using Azure and AWS, so we can adapt quickly, demonstrate the newest technology, and scale our business globally. We are hiring builders that are comfortable defining their own direction, who can move fast and solve sophisticated challenges, and who want to work with strong peers and leaders from tech companies like Uber, Google, Facebook, Tesla, and Amazon. What you will do for us... Being a part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers and business partners. Working closely with partner teams to help evolve their systems to make all our services more re-usable and resilient. Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others. Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design. Design sophisticated software components, services, and applications. Writing design documents and reviewing them with your software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback. Following standard processes including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and creating end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity. Qualifications Proven experience designing and building sophisticated software systems end to-end which have been efficiently delivered to production. Supporting these production systems through on-call rotations. Minimum 4 years of experience and expertise in Strong Angular, Java, SQL, Azure. You should be proficient in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API, and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies. Experience in system design of both new and existing systems. Understand security and privacy standard processes as well as how to accurately supervise, log, and alarm for production systems. Strong communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, and work through problems and find productive solutions.