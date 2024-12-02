Software Engineer

Job summary

Tech Stack: (React + Node.js)

Experience Level: 3+ Years

About the Role:

We are seeking a highly skilled and expert Senior Frontend Engineer to join our dynamic development team. The ideal candidate will have deep expertise in React.js and Node.js, a passion for crafting outstanding user experiences, and the ability to lead and mentor team members. You will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining our web applications, ensuring they are performant, scalable, and user-friendly.

Key Responsibilities:

Frontend Development:

Design and develop dynamic, adaptable, and accessible user interfaces using React.js.

Implement reusable components, state management, and modern front-end architecture.

Optimize performance and ensure cross-browser and device compatibility.

Backend Integration:

Build and maintain APIs and server-side logic using Node.js.

Collaborate with backend engineers to define API contracts and integrate frontend with backend services.

Code Quality & Best Practices:

Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code.

Implement automated testing (unit, integration, and end-to-end) to ensure code quality.

Perform code reviews and implement best practices.

Technical Leadership:

Mentor junior and mid-level developers, providing guidance and technical support.

Contribute to architectural decisions and the evolution of the tech stack.

Lead by example in adopting Agile development practices and tools.

Collaboration:

Work closely with UX/UI designers, product managers, and other collaborators to deliver high-quality solutions.

Translate design wireframes into functional, high-performance user interfaces.

Communicate optimally within a multi-functional, collaborative team environment.

Required Skills & Qualifications:

Technical Expertise: Strong proficiency in React.js , Redux , Hooks , and related front-end libraries. In-depth knowledge of Node.js and frameworks like Express.js . Experience with TypeScript or JavaScript (ES6+). Familiarity with build tools such as Webpack, Babel, and npm/yarn. Solid understanding of RESTful APIs, GraphQL, and Web Sockets. Proficiency in version control systems, especially Git.

Performance & Optimization: Hands-on experience with performance tuning of web applications. Knowledge of modern browser internals and optimization techniques.

Testing: Familiarity with testing frameworks like Jest, Enzyme, Mocha, or Cypress. Experience with CI/CD pipelines and deployment automation.

Soft Skills: Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to solve complex issues. Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Proven track record to work independently and as part of a team.



Preferred Skills:

Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Knowledge of containerization and orchestration tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).

Familiarity with SSR frameworks like Next.js or other modern rendering solutions.

Understanding of security best practices for web development.

Education:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. Equivalent work experience is also acceptable.

What We Offer:

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Flexible working hours and remote work options.

Opportunity to work on cutting-edge technologies and impactful projects.

A collaborative and supportive work environment.

Professional development and career growth opportunities.

If you’re a passionate developer who thrives in a fast-paced environment and enjoys working on innovative projects, we’d love to hear from you! Apply now and join our talented team to make a difference.

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}

