Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Work location- Pune, India



You will work with

The Marketing Team within the Mobility & Convenience Technology Organization is a dynamic and integral part of our operations, responsible for a wide array of B2C marketing functions globally, interfacing with the Global Marketing function to improve footfall and the purchase of mobility & convenience goods by deploying innovative marketing and consumer engagement strategies. Your team in Technology will be responsible for :

Digital Channels: We are responsible for B2C digital channels, including bp's mobile app, BPme, and any technology capabilities that underpin global loyalty programs and marketing initiatives - web platforms, loyalty systems, marketing technology.

API Development: We design and run APIs that provide data and capabilities within marketing & loyalty platforms to both digital channels and in support of executing marketing initiatives.

Marketing Tools Management: We build & run a suite of marketing tools for consumer segmentation, campaign management, and execution, ensuring effective B2C marketing strategies.

Framework and Platform Development: We develop common frameworks and platforms (Digital Channels, Martech, Loyalty Platform) to facilitate new features and enhance consumer engagement across various regions.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for building, maintaining and troubleshooting the software and services that powers our technology solutions. In this role, you will work with a team of engineers and stakeholders to ensure that the software is highly available, scalable, and secure. You will also be responsible for automating routine tasks, improving the software performance, and providing technical support to other teams.

What you will deliver

Design, build, and maintain the technology software features and infrastructure

Ensure the software and services are highly available, scalable, and secure

Continuously monitor and evaluate the platform to identify potential issues and make recommendations for improvements

Collaborate with other platform and services teams to identify and resolve complex problems

Mentor junior engineers and contribute to the development of the engineering team

Write software design and operational support documentation

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Capable in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Capable in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders.

You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software skills

Capable in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) developing cross-platform solutions.

Capable in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

2+ years of non-internship professional software development experience

Capable in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Capable in building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure skills

Capable in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Capable in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Capable in troubleshooting large-scale distributed systems

2+ years of experience in application development and support environments with more than one technology and multiple design techniques. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database skills

Capable knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Capable ability in data modeling and database design

Capability ability in SQL

Skills that set you apart

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



