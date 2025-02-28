Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Work location Pune, India
The Marketing Team within the Mobility & Convenience Technology Organization is a dynamic and integral part of our operations, responsible for a wide array of B2C marketing functions globally, interfacing with the Global Marketing function to improve footfall and the purchase of mobility & convenience goods by deploying innovative marketing and consumer engagement strategies. Your team in Technology will be responsible for:
Digital Channels: We are responsible for B2C digital channels, including bp's mobile app, BPme, and any technology capabilities that underpin global loyalty programs and marketing initiatives - web platforms, loyalty systems, marketing technology. API Development: We design and run APIs that provide data and capabilities within marketing & loyalty platforms to both digital channels and in support of executing marketing initiatives. Marketing Tools Management: We build & run a suite of marketing tools for consumer segmentation, campaign management, and execution, ensuring effective B2C marketing strategies. Framework and Platform Development: We develop common frameworks and platforms (Digital Channels, Martech, Loyalty Platform) to facilitate new features and enhance consumer engagement across various regions.
As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for building, maintaining and troubleshooting the software and services that powers our technology solutions. In this role, you will work with a team of engineers and stakeholders to ensure that the software is highly available, scalable, and secure. You will also be responsible for automating routine tasks, improving the software performance, and providing technical support to other teams.
Technical skills we need from you
Software skills
Infrastructure skills
Database skills
Skills that set you apart
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.