Technology



IT&S Group



We are hiring for multiple roles in Software Engineering function and welcoming applications at all levels of experience.

Software Engineering Roles (Individual contributors)

Location: Pune, India

About bp/team

Bp's Technology organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream energy delivery to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software and platform engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.



Responsibilities

As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining existing or new software. In this role, you will provide technical leadership of junior engineers to ensure that the software is highly available, scalable, and secure. You will also be responsible for developing features, improving the software performance, and providing technical support to other teams.

Design and document sophisticated software components, services, and platforms.

Implement robust and maintainable code with clear and maintained documentation

Deliver customer value in iterative fashion while working towards longer term systems to address roadmap goals with growing efficiency.

Serve as a technical lead and own projects end-to-end

Communicate status and changes to the work they are responsible and accountable for, keep all collaborators advised of changes and updates to original plan

Design test automation on all code implemented through unit testing and integration testing.

Work with internal and external teams to bring new platforms to market.

Maintain and improve software frameworks for development.

Serve as a technical mentor for other specialists on the team.

Participate in code reviews and chip in to the development of standard methodologies.

Team-up with multi-functional teams to identify and resolve platform-related issues.

Support internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all vital documentation and evidence is available and accurate.

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

Technical Skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, other Engineering subject areas, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Skillful in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Skillful in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze sophisticated problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software Skills

Skillful in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) developing cross-platform solutions.

Skillful in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Skillful in systems design

Significant experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Skillful in software engineering practices & standard methodologies for full software development process, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Skillful in designing and building sophisticated software systems end-to-end which have been efficiently delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy standard methodologies as well as how to accurate supervisor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure Skills

Skillful in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Skillful in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Skillful in fixing large-scale distributed production systems

Significant experience working on production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database Skills

Skillful knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Skillful ability in data modeling and database design

Skillful in SQL

Skills that set you apart

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



