Software Engineer

Bp's Technology organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We are the driving force behind the technology that fuels bp's operations, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery to our esteemed customers.

Our teams have varied strengths to cater for a broad spectrum of interests, encompassing everything from infrastructure and backend services to customer-centric web and native applications. With a keen emphasis on agility, we champion using native AWS and Azure services as our infrastructure foundation, including serverless architectures. Our ethos is not just about using the best tech for the task but also encouraging an environment where our software and platform engineers thrive, learn, and continuously evolve.

Be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers and business partners.

What you will deliver

Design, build, and maintain the technology software features and infrastructure

Ensure the software and services are highly available, scalable, and secure

Continuously monitor and evaluate the platform to identify potential issues and make recommendations for improvements

Collaborate with other platform and services teams to identify and resolve complex problems

Mentor junior engineers and contribute to the development of the engineering team

Write software design and operational support documentation

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Capable in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Capable in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders.

You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software skills

Capable in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) developing cross-platform solutions.

Capable in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Demonstrable professional software development experience

Capable in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Capable in building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure skills

Capable in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Capable in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Capable in troubleshooting large-scale distributed systems

Demonstrable experience in application development and support environments with more than one technology and multiple design techniques. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations.

Database skills

Capable knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Capable ability in data modeling and database design

Capability ability in SQL.

Skills that set you apart

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

