Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Experts from engineering, AI/ML, product management and delivery in a multi-disciplinary squad, building business critical applications for bp's production & operations business.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for building, maintaining and fixing the software and services that powers our technology solutions. In this role, you will work with a team of engineers and customers to ensure that the software is highly available, scalable, and secure. You will also be responsible for automating routine tasks, improving the software performance, and providing technical support to other teams.

What you will deliver

Design, build, and maintain the technology software features and infrastructure

Ensure the software and services are highly available, scalable, and secure

Collaborate with other platform and services teams to identify and resolve complex problems

Mentor junior engineers and contribute to the development of the engineering team

Write software design and operational support documentation

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Capable in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Capable in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with peers through to senior leaders, should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software skills

Capable in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) developing cross-platform solutions.

Capable in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Demonstrable professional software development experience

Capable in software engineering practices & standard processes for full SDLC, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Capable in building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production, should understand security and privacy standard processes as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure skills

Capable in building and scaling infrastructure services using Microsoft Azure

Capable in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Capable in solving large-scale distributed systems

Demonstrable experience in application development and support environments with more than one technology and multiple design techniques. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database skills

Capable knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Capable ability in data modeling and database design

Capability ability in SQL

Skills that set you apart

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Additional Information

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Even though the job is advertised as full time, please contact the hiring manager or the recruiter as flexible working arrangements may be considered.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.