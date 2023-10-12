This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Myrge is a fast growing and exciting startup with a mission to help engineering teams build better, safer products faster.We’re keen to hire great people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!We are looking for Software engineer in Code Review to join our Insights Team, working with our customers to improve their code through insights and review!Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



Job Description:

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Review code for a wide variety of software projects and technologies. In particular code review is a huge part of the job and you should expert 80% of the time you spend will be on that area.

Research and communicate the right way to do things for all kinds of product teams.

Feed-back and help shape Myrge’s platform, tooling, and insights library.

In this role You will:

like sharing knowledge and helping/mentoring people.

have done a lot of code review for engineering teams and want it to be better.

care deeply about the quality of everything.

like the sound of working at a startup with a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

would like to help build a business.

Essential knowledge, skills and experience:

University degree

Experience building software as part of an engineering team (5+ years).

Experience with any of Python, Go, Ruby, C#, Java, Kotlin, TypeScript/JavaScript, React, Angular, DevOps, (you get the idea) …

Strong communication skills, both in writing and in person.

Desired Criteria & Competencies

You’re already recognised for sharing tech knowledge — maybe you’ve presented at a conference or have a following on social media.

Come help us change the way big companies write software from the bottom up!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Code Reviews, Collaboration, Information Security, Mentoring, Mentoring Colleagues, Software Design, Software Design and Development, Software Development, Testing and quality assurance



Legal Disclaimer:

