Software Engineer in Code Review (Tech Lead)

Myrge is a fast growing and exciting startup with a mission to help engineering teams build better, safer products faster.We’re keen to hire great people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambitionto achieve net zero!We are looking for Software engineer in Code Review with Tech Lead/Project Manager experience to join our Insights Team, working with our customers to improve their code through insights and review!Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



Help to build out a pod of engineers working in code review

Continually review and strive to improve the team’s processes.

Maintain documentation around the team’s processes, structure, etc.

Conduct interviews for potential new team members.

Onboard and mentor new review team members.

Be a line manager for members of the review team, with responsibilities including but not limited to: being accountable for team performance, facilitating team members’ development, etc.

Liaise between the review team and the wider Myrge team and upper management where appropriate.

Liaise with customers, especially tech leads, in order to gather feedback and help solve support issues.

Report on the team’s operations to upper management.

Organise the PR duty schedule.

Ensure we always have enough capacity for PR duty and ensure PR duty is always covered.

Be an active code reviewer, setting an example of our standards for the rest of the team.

Always ready to step-in to cover PR duty if necessary.

Responsible for making sure we strive to meet our SLA targets.

Assist and guide the product team in developing and improving the core Myrge platform.

Develop a suite of metrics that can be monitored to provide insight into how the team and individuals are doing, so that course corrections can be made if necessary.

University degree

Experience building software and leading teams

Advocate for code quality and good engineering processes.

Advocate for team members’ / reviewers’ needs.

Solid communicator, both internally at Myrge and externally when communicating with customer engineers.

Team-oriented personality.

Come from a strong software engineering background.

Lead by example — review at least one day per week and set a good example of our standards.

Be a strong voice for driving improvements.

Be aware of who’s on duty at any given time.

Be ready to help-out with code reviews at a moment’s notice when necessary.

Work directly with the product engineers to develop features that will benefit reviewers.

Monitor SLA stats and strive to improve them.

Not be afraid to shake things up if you have a wacky idea that has potential to make positive change.

Be open to learning new things (e.g. tech stacks, languages, patterns, tools, etc.).

Care deeply about quality and attention to detail.

Have done a lot of code review for engineering teams that use a variety of technologies and approaches.

Enjoy sharing knowledge and helping/mentoring people.

Have a teaching mindset when mentoring fellow reviewers and when providing feedback to developers whose code is being reviewed.

Coordinate the team to work in a synchronised manner, so that our reviews are consistent from reviewer to reviewer.

Be available to respond to team members’ queries promptly.

Keep morale high by celebrating the team’s successes.

Mediate disputes when they arise, either between team members or reviewer and developer.

Set goals for the team and possibly for individuals, if appropriate.

Ensure our customers are satisfied with our work and that we are meeting their expectations/standards.

Come help us change the way big companies write software from the bottom up!



