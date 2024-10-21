Job summary

Physical Trading Ops Business is at the heart of the BP Trading activities. The application eco-system helps the Business users to Plan and Schedule of physical movements of Oil and products. The applications include various bespoke solutions supporting other systems like Trade capture, Risk, Reporting and Finance in Oil Transaction Pipeline.

As a Software Engineer in Test, you work closely with Software Engineers, product managers, ux designers, data analysts and scientists and our business partners. You actively participate in feature development, performance enhancements and offering technical support to other teams.

Design, develop, and maintain automated test scripts using various frameworks and tools (e.g., Cucumber, Selenium, Playwright etc) for web, mobile, or API testing.

Collaborate with developers, product managers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements, define test cases, and ensure comprehensive test coverage.

Execute automated tests, analyze results, identify defects, and report bugs using a bug tracking system.

Participate in code reviews and provide feedback on technical aspects related to test automation.

Continuously improve the test automation framework and processes to enhance efficiency, scalability, and maintainability.

Stay updated on the latest testing trends and technologies.

Bachelor / Master degree in computer science or equivalent experience

Minimum of 3 years of experience in software testing, preferably with a focus on automation.

Proficiency in BDD(Behaviour Driven Development) Testing approach.

Proficiency in scripting languages (e.g., .NET, C#/Java) and testing frameworks (e.g., Specflow, Cucumber, Selenium, Playwright etc).

Experience with automation tools (e.g., JMeter, Postman) and version control systems (e.g., Git).

Experience with RDMS databases (Oracle, PostgreSQL) and strong PL/SQL querying skills.

Experience with CICD integration tools like (Jenkins, Azure DevOps pipelines etc).

Experience in Trading systems or ETRMs (Energy Trading & Risk Management).

Operational experience of running business critical systems.

Experience with DevOps: working with AWS, Azure DevOps, Openshift/Kubernetes.

Experience with log monitoring tools like Splunk, Kibana etc.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



