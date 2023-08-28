Software Engineering Intern - Chicago, IL

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero. The One Digital Early Careers programme is a two-year programme, comprising two 12-month rotations that will provide a range of foundational career experiences and a gateway to an exciting and rewarding digital career!



As a software engineer you will be embedded within one of our software engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver business value. On the programme you'll be

Exposed to new technologies and learn to develop new solutions and products.

Developing software primarily using Java J2EE / C#.Net, Typescript, Go or other high-level languages.

Exposed to responsive mobile/web application development using React Native / Xamarin or other modern frameworks.

Requirements

Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on software development and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled software developers. To apply to this role you'll need

A 3.0 cumulative GPA or above

Currently studying computer science, computer engineering, management information systems, electrical/electronic engineering or Maths.

Must be available for a continuous 12-week period for duration of internship

Students should be in the 3rd year of a four-year degree program or in the 4th year of a five-year program. Interns join us during the summer prior to their intended graduation year.

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship

A confirmed grasp of development fundamentals (in high-level languages such a C#/Java/Python/R) with desire and eagerness to learn more. Getting the basic's right will be key to your advancement in the field and will be the foundation through grow.

An understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban) with real-world experience in automations using Python or other high-level languages. Even if you're new to coding, demonstrate your ability to rapidly explore new technologies.

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment.

As this is a technical role within the on-demand video interview stage a short coding test will follow the interview.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



