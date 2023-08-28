Software Engineering Intern - Houston, TX

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.
Become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero. The One Digital Early Careers programme is a two-year programme, comprising two 12-month rotations that will provide a range of foundational career experiences and a gateway to an exciting and rewarding digital career!
As a software engineer you will be embedded within one of our software engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver business value. On the programme you'll be
Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on software development and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled software developers. To apply to this role you'll need
As this is a technical role within the on-demand video interview stage a short coding test will follow the interview.
Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills
