Software Engineering Platform Owner

Leads the Software Engineering Discipline across the bpx Technology organization, including employees and contractors

Establishes the software engineering and DevOps processes, standards, and best practices

Provides mentoring and governance to drive adherence to established process and standards

Selects, stands-up, and oversees support of software engineering tools and platforms, particularly for CI/CD, code quality checking, and automated testing

Identifies and documents reusable software architectures, frameworks, patterns, and libraries

Oversees use of commercial software libraries and/or open-source software

Identifies opportunities for reuse of applications, services, data, and integration solutions

Collaborates with architects on preferred development languages, application services, middleware, logging, monitoring, etc., for software-based solutions

Develops and implements metrics and measurement mechanisms for software development and quality

Supports quality engineering practices

Contributes to the Enterprise Architecture solutioning and the bpx Technology strategy and ensures alignment with architectural strategy and business goals

Consults on application or infrastructure/development projects to fit systems or infrastructure to the technical architecture, and identify when it is necessary to modify the technical/solution architecture to accommodate project needs