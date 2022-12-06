The Software Engineering Platform Owner is responsible for defining and governing the best practices for software/solutions development across the bpx Energy digital landscape, including processes, tools, and frameworks. The successful candidate will establish the processes and tools for a modern, DevOps-oriented software engineering environment across multiple solution development squads staffed by multiple vendors, in addition to employees. They will lead the Software Engineering disci0pline for bpx Energy.
The ideal candidate must excel at collaboration with cross-functional technology teams and architects on a wide range of problems, including, but not limited to, understanding the operational business processes, understanding enterprise applications, developing integrations, developing application architecture standards/patterns, and designing solutions for application monitoring and methods to optimize end-to-end performance.
Key Accountabilities
|Essential Education:
|Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering, or related discipline, or equivalent experience
|Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
|Desirable criteria
|In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
|Work in in a hybrid mode with a combination of mandatory in-office work and flexible/remote work.
Up to 10% travel, mostly between Denver and Houston, but also to vendor locations and/or conferences, as needed.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $139,920-$206,700
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.