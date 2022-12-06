Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Software Engineering Platform Owner

Software Engineering Platform Owner

Software Engineering Platform Owner

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 139965BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The Software Engineering Platform Owner is responsible for defining and governing the best practices for software/solutions development across the bpx Energy digital landscape, including processes, tools, and frameworks. The successful candidate will establish the processes and tools for a modern, DevOps-oriented software engineering environment across multiple solution development squads staffed by multiple vendors, in addition to employees. They will lead the Software Engineering disci0pline for bpx Energy.

The ideal candidate must excel at collaboration with cross-functional technology teams and architects on a wide range of problems, including, but not limited to, understanding the operational business processes, understanding enterprise applications, developing integrations, developing application architecture standards/patterns, and designing solutions for application monitoring and methods to optimize end-to-end performance.

Key Accountabilities

  • Leads the Software Engineering Discipline across the bpx Technology organization, including employees and contractors
  • Establishes the software engineering and DevOps processes, standards, and best practices
  • Provides mentoring and governance to drive adherence to established process and standards
  • Selects, stands-up, and oversees support of software engineering tools and platforms, particularly for CI/CD, code quality checking, and automated testing
  • Identifies and documents reusable software architectures, frameworks, patterns, and libraries
  • Oversees use of commercial software libraries and/or open-source software
  • Identifies opportunities for reuse of applications, services, data, and integration solutions
  • Collaborates with architects on preferred development languages, application services, middleware, logging, monitoring, etc., for software-based solutions
  • Develops and implements metrics and measurement mechanisms for software development and quality
  • Supports quality engineering practices
  • Contributes to the Enterprise Architecture solutioning and the bpx Technology strategy and ensures alignment with architectural strategy and business goals
  • Consults on application or infrastructure/development projects to fit systems or infrastructure to the technical architecture, and identify when it is necessary to modify the technical/solution architecture to accommodate project needs
Essential Education:
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering, or related discipline, or equivalent experience
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • 5-10 years of work experience in software architecture, design, development, and deployment, including time as a software development lead and/or manager
  • Experience leading software development teams/organizations and establishing software engineering best practices
  • Experience establishing CI/CD environments and practices and with bringing developed solutions to production; ideally, experience in a DevOps-oriented environment
  • Experience with code quality scanning, secure software development, and automated testing
  • Experience implementing Agile approaches, such as Scrum; preferably experience with approaches for agile at scale
  • Experience with diverse application architectures and integration technologies – SOA, Microservices, pub/sub messaging, API gateways, API Management, event-driven architectures
  • Knowledge and experience with to Azure and/or AWS application services and middleware, including serverless; strong understanding of cloud application services best practices, standards and services
  • Experience with utilization of open source software and open source licensing
Desirable criteria
In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
  • Experience managing and supporting software engineering platforms and tools
  • Experience operating/supporting custom-developed applications

Work in in a hybrid mode with a combination of mandatory in-office work and flexible/remote work.
Up to 10% travel, mostly between Denver and Houston, but also to vendor locations and/or conferences, as needed.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $139,920-$206,700
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

Apply Search all jobs at bp