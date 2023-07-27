Software engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.

What you will do for us...

• Design sophisticated software components, services, and applications. You’ll write design documents and review them with your software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback.

• Lead the delivery of your projects to production. You’ll follow best practices including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and creating end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity.

• Integrate your software with other distributed systems and shared APIs across bp. You’ll work closely with partner teams to help evolve their systems to make all our services more re-usable and resilient.

• Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others. • Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design.

• At least two years of experience (including university/college/training) designing and building software systems, ideally delivered to production. You’ll have supported these systems in production.

• Experience with at least one language (C/C++, Java, C#, Python) including object-oriented design. You should be proficient in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API, and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies.

• Exposure to system design of both new and existing systems. You should have basic knowledge of security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm for production systems.

• Strong communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to managers. You should be able to engage others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, and work through problems and find productive solutions.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



