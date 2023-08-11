Software engineer

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a complementary team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes YOU!

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Role:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Junir AWS Backend Developer to join our team. As an AWS Serverless Backend Developer, you will be involved in designing, developing, and maintaining scalable and impactful serverless backend services and APIs.



Key responsibilities:

• Design, develop, and deploy backend services and APIs using AWS Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, and other serverless technologies

• Collaborate with architects, software engineers, and customers to understand requirements and translate them into technical solutions

• Implement scalable and highly available solutions using AWS services such as Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, S3, and others

• Integrate serverless services with other AWS services to build end-to-end cloud-based solutions

• Implement standard processes for serverless development, deployment, and monitoring

• Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code using languages such as Node.js, JavaScript, and TypeScript

• Ensure code quality through unit testing, code reviews, and automated testing frameworks

• Monitor and optimize the performance, scalability, and reliability of backend systems

• Solve and resolve technical issues, debugging and root cause analysis as needed

• Collaborate with multi-functional teams, including frontend developers to deliver end-to-end solution

• Stay updated with the latest AWS services and industry trends to find opportunities for improvement and innovation



Key requirements:

• Solid experience in developing serverless applications on the AWS platform

• In-depth knowledge of AWS services such as Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, S3, IAM, CloudFormation, CloudWatch, etc

• Proficiency in Node.js, JavaScript and/or TypeScript

• Experience with AWS Serverless Application Model (SAM)

• Experience with serverless deployment strategies, monitoring, and solving

• Expertise in RESTful APIs and standard processes for designing and building scalable APIs

• Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git) and CI/CD pipelines

• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with a focus on delivering high-quality code and solutions

• Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to optimally collaborate and communicate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical customers

Nice to have:

• Experience with Azure DevOps or similar CI/CD tools

• Understanding of Agile/Scrum methodologies and experience working in an Agile development environment

• Understanding of ReactJS and Mobile dev (Swift, Kotlin) Benefits of working with us:

• Generous salary package + superannuation for AU & Kiwisaver for NZ

• Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements

• Individual and company performance-based bonus

• 2 volunteering days per year

• 18 weeks maternity leave, 4 week’s partner leave

• Share purchasing scheme & fuel discounts

• Endless global career opportunities and continuous development Please be aware all bp ANZ employees must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



