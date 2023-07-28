Software engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



What You Will Do

To be part of an exciting cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers and business partners.

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously implement activities.

Be a liaison for business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas.

Present results to peers and senior management, to support / influence decision making

Design sophisticated software components, services, and applications. Write design documents and review them with software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly

To own the delivery of your projects to production and to follow best practices including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and crafting end-to-end deployment pipelines.

To integrate your software with other distributed systems and shared APIs across bp. Work closely with partner teams to help evolve their systems to make all our services more re-usable and resilient.

Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design.

What You Will Bring

Hands-on experience (typically 2+ years) of experience designing and building complex software end-to-end systems which have been efficiently delivered to production.

Have supported production systems through sophisticated, fast-paced environments.

Strong knowledge of software engineering tools and approaches across all lifecycle stages.

Expert in at least one language (C/C++, Java, C#, Python) including object-oriented design.

Proficient in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API, and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies.

Exposure to system design of both new and existing systems.

You should have basic knowledge of security and privacy best practices as well as how to accurately monitor, and log for production systems.

Strong business acumen.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

• Strong interpersonal skills, stakeholder management skills, and ability to communicate with peers through to managers. You should be able to engage others to collect requirements.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.