Solar Business Development Analyst

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Business Development Analyst to join the Onshore Wind & Solar Asset Development team and be based in the US. The Business Development Analyst will support the Head of Utility Scale Solar in the management and oversight of the solar portfolio of development assets in the US. They will be focused on the portfolio’s day-today activity and work with stakeholders (internal and external) to advance the portfolio in line with G&LCE stated goals and within the allocated resources and risk tolerance. The Analyst may also be required to support the origination and feasibility assessment of early-stage solar projects in support of green hydrogen opportunities. This position will be located in Houston, TX. If out of state and willing to relocate, we offer a great relocation package.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Work alongside the Development Team to progress the portfolio of projects and enhance its value.

Support the Head of Utility Scale Solar to track status of projects, key risk and mitigations, upcoming decisions and resource requirements; supervise and report on progression of the portfolio.

Assist in analyzing and understanding external environment in order to shape portfolio strategy.

Support execution of project financing, divestment, acquisition, and partnership opportunities

Develop, maintain and engage an internal network including Finance, Tax, Treasury, Legal, Credit, Compliance, Communications and Regulatory Affairs, Trading & Shipping, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Author compelling and complete business cases to secure internal approvals vital to advance the solar portfolio in conformance with applicable BP and G&LCE standards.

Work closely with Finance Team to review and approve development budgets, conduct economic evaluation of projects/transactions and evaluate performance of the portfolio.

Education and Experience

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree level qualification

Understanding of the North American energy market and experience in business development

Project management skills and ability to lead multidisciplinary teams without formal authority

Understanding of transaction economics and familiarity with value drivers of renewables projects in the US

Ability to deliver multiple work streams in a new organization, with effective networking and collaboration across functions and teams

Ability to work with ambiguity whilst being able to progress and resolve challenging issues

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Self-starter with ability to operate independently without close supervision.

Previous experience working within a solar, renewable, power grid company, investment banking or private equity firm handling renewable, solar or onshore wind portfolios desired.

Some business travel up to 10% may be required.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asset Development, Renewable Energy, Solar Development, Solar Energy



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.