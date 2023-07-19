This role is not eligible for relocation

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Solar Technical Analyst to join the Onshore Renewables global Technical Centre of Excellence team. This role will require expertise in solar projects, including leading solar related technical due diligence, assumptions, and integration. This role’s activities will support the development of onshore renewable energy projects primarily in support of large-scale green hydrogen production and other integrated energy opportunities. The Solar Technical Analyst is expected to provide the technical interface and support of delivery and assurance of project technology selection and deployment for the onshore renewable projects.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



What you will deliver :

Be accountable for the technical interface of the projects lifecycle to support solar and energy storage technologies ensuring standard methodologies are embedded at the appropriate stage.

Collaborating across construction, engineering, and operations.

Provide technical expertise and review on technologies including conducting due diligence, solar models and leading all aspects of the development plans of solar technology.

Implement the technology roadmaps for key project equipment categories, ensuring standard methodology and latest developments from industry are followed to innovate and optimise the value.

Lead technical risk management process for projects and due diligence for origination and acquisition, as it relates to technology considerations and risks.

Provide key economic-modelling input through ownership of the technical assumptions and support in assurance of the business plan.

Provide the best procedures for the solar integration considerations to the in-country project teams and Technical Centre of Excellence.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture, ensuring HSSE risks are considered.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Degree required in science, engineering or a closely aligned field with a high level of analytical capability.

Master’s degree in related field is preferred.

Technical expertise in field, with a minimum of 3 years direct experience in solar technology.

A breadth of experience across solar and storage technologies, experience in hydrogen production technology and working within a central technology team is a plus.

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to solar technology and ability to drive efficiency without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Ability to lead, influence and collaborate within and outside of team, as well as with internal and external project collaborators.

You will work with:

Team of specialists in the field

Technical Centre of Excellence team including operations, engineering, construction, and technology – collaborating and providing input in field

Project teams in-country, supporting the project lifecycle

Collaborators, internal and external to the projects as it is relates to solar technology

Cross-functional teams in boarder onshore renewables, Hydrogen, etc to ensure standardization, standard methodology sharing, alliances, etc.

Community of practices across bp in engineering, procurement, projects, etc. - ensuring standardization, standard methodology sharing, alliances, etc.

Additional information:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



