Solar after sales customer support analyst (German speaking)

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team in Szeged and advance your career as a



Solar After Sales Customer Support Representative (German speaking)





Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.



In this role You will:

Handle after-sales claims on behalf of BP Solar

Coordinate warranty process for B2B and B2C customers in Europe

Ensure that all critical claims follow the claims processing guidelines

Work directly with internal and external teams to provide timely updates to claims and advance claims as needed

Be accountable for the management and resolution of warranty claims within the established Key Performance Indicators and resolution options

Manage all incoming claims through a variety of sources

Review claims to ensure that proper documentation and requirements have been met

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English and German

Customer oriented approach

Flexible, motivated personality

Proactive approach

Ability to work individually and as a team

Relevant experience in the field of Customer Service or in SSC environment is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Opportunity to work from either our Szeged or Budapest office

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!





No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



