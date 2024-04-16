Solution Analyst - AAPS

Support the governance of template solutions and bring design changes through the relevant design authority or forum.

For approved demand, understand business requirements and sophisticated business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.

Propose design for global standard solutions to meet business needs.

Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical customers.

Prepare or provide input to functional specifications for solution design.

Support the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarisation, template fit-gap, solution design, user training.

Support template fit gap and user training sessions

Support peer review process for design changes, providing input and feedback.

Identify, analyse, and delineate problems.

Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

Identify designs that need multi-functional input.

Understand, adopt, and accept agile principles and agile ways of working.

Essential Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Accountancy qualification or working towards one (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA)

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of customers.

Passion and experience in gathering business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment

Ability to prioritise optimally.

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions

Ability to formulate and address problems

Ability to build positive relationships with business customers, technical teams and delivery teams.

Product Experience & Expertise

Knowledge and experience of Asset accounting processes and SAP FI-AA and SAP PS functionality

Significant experience with SAP including a general solid grasp of transactional processes in an SAP environment

Desirable Experience

5+ years of significant work experience with systems and process design.

Experience working in a multi-national organisation

2+ years of experience of system design