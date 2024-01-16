Solution Analyst (Controlling)

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



SAP Solution Designer (Controlling)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Support the governance of template solutions and bring design changes through the relevant design authority or forum

For approved demand, understand business requirements and sophisticated business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated

Propose design for global standard solutions to meet business needs.

Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical collaborators

Prepare or provide input to functional specifications for solution design

Support the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarisation, template fit-gap, solution design, user training and team knowledge sharing

Support template fit gap and user training sessions

Support peer review process for design changes, providing input and feedback.

Identify, analyse, and delineate problems

Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

Identify designs that need multi-functional input

Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems

For new designs or changes to design, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust

Understand, adopt, and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working

What You will need to be successful:

5+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

2+ years of experience of system design

Deep knowledge and significant (non-end-user) experience of SAP FICO functionality especially SAP CO

Knowledge of internal management reporting processes and requirements

Significant experience with SAP including a general solid grasp of transactional processes in an SAP environment

Accountancy qualification or working towards one (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA)

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of collaborators

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems

General understanding of systems deployment activities

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtually distributed team environment

Ability to prioritise effectively

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions

Ability to formulate and solve problems

Ability to build positive relationships with business stakeholders, technical teams and delivery teams

Proficiency in English language

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



