  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Solution Analyst (Controlling)

Solution Analyst (Controlling)

Solution Analyst (Controlling)

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076573
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities 

Support the governance of template solutions and bring design changes through the relevant design authority or forum.
For approved demand, understand business requirements and sophisticated business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.
Propose design for global standard solutions to meet business needs.
Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical customers.
Prepare or provide input to functional specifications for solution design.
Support the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarisation, template fit-gap, solution design, user training
Support template fit gap and user training sessions
Support peer review process for design changes, providing input and feedback.
Identify, analyse, and delineate problems.
Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.
Identify designs that need multi-functional input.
Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems.
For new designs or changes to craft, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.
Understand, adopt, and accept agile principles and agile ways of working.
Where agreed, act as Solution Integration Lead for specific projects, providing support to the project teams and their interaction and solution needs with the rest of the solutions team.

Key Challenges 
Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, BP globally etc.) 

Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background. 
Accountancy qualification or working towards one (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA) 
Strong presentation and interpersonal skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of customers. 
Passion and experience in gaining business requirements and improving processes and systems. 
General understanding of systems deployment activities. 
Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment 
Ability to prioritise optimally. 
Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions 
Ability to formulate and tackle problems 
Ability to build positive relationships with business customers, technical teams and delivery teams.

Product Experience & Expertise 
Deep knowledge and significant experience of SAP FICO functionality especially SAP CO 
Knowledge of internal management reporting processes and requirements  
Significant experience with SAP including a general demonstrable understanding of transactional processes in an SAP environment. 

Desirable Experience
5+ years of meaningful work experience with systems and process design. 
Experience working in a multi-national organisation 
2+ years of experience of system design
 


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

