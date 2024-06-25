Solution Analyst - GL/AAPS

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Support the governance of template solutions and bring design changes through the relevant design authority or forum.

For approved demand, understand business requirements and sophisticated business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.

Propose design for global standard solutions to meet business needs.

Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical collaborators.

Prepare or provide input to functional specifications for solution design.

Support the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarisation, template fit-gap, solution design, user training and team.

Support template fit gap and user training sessions

Support peer review process for design changes, providing input and feedback.

Identify, analyse, and delineate problems.

Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

Identify designs that need multi-functional input.

Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems.

For new designs or changes to craft, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.

Understand, adopt, and accept agile principles and agile ways of working.

Where agreed, act as Solution Integration Lead for specific projects, providing support to the project teams and their interaction and solution needs with the rest of the solutions team.



EDUCATION:

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Accountancy qualification or working towards one (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA)

Strong presentation and interpersonal skills, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of collaborators.

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment

Ability to prioritise optimally.

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions

Ability to formulate and tackle problems

Ability to build positive relationships with business collaborators, technical teams and delivery teams.



EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge and experience of Asset accounting processes and SAP FI-AA and SAP PS functionality

Significant experience with SAP including a general solid grasp of transactional processes in an SAP environment



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

7+ years of important work experience with systems and process design.

Experience working in a multi-national organisation

2+ years of experience of system design



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



