Solution Analyst

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

The Solutions Analyst reports to the Solutions Manager and is a subject matter expert in the design and solutioning across BP’s Global SAP systems.The Solutions Analyst has deep process and technical knowledge of Finance, Customer or Procurement processes and works in an Agile way as part of a cross functional team to deliver solutions to our customers.The Solutions Analyst uses their business and functional knowledge to gain a thorough understanding of the underlying business need and the business value proposition and leverages their technical know-how and subject matter expertise to propose solution options to the business.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

• Assist with the breakdown of product backlog items into functional product requirements and provide expertise on how the user stories will be implemented. Including creating user stories for features and defining tasks, as required

• Understand, adopt and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

• Engage with the relevant stakeholders to understand, analyse and assess business requirements.

• Lead solution design across areas of specialism.

• Investigate, evaluate and propose solution options.

• Prototype solution design for review with business stakeholders.

• Create and maintain high quality solution design.

• Review solution designs to ensure global process design governance policies are adhered to, and that solutions comply with corporate governance and external regulatory bodies.

• Ensure options and recommendations for solution design are discussed with business stakeholders and presented to the relevant governance forum.

• Validate that other solutions that integrate with the core solution are compliant with GBS standards.

• Ensure technical designs are reviewed and appropriately stored to ensure business needs are met, and the technical solution is aligned with the conceptual and process design.

• Define the unit testing requirements for the solution and review and signoff on the execution.

• Provide subject matter expertise to develop/maintain process maps and standard operating procedures.

• Proactively identify opportunities for product/solution improvement and add these to the product backlog for discussion, consideration and prioritisation by the product owner.

• Provide consultancy and solutions for business change.

• Ensure design documentation and training materials are up to date.

• Provide subject matter expertise to support Communities of Practice.

• Support process review sessions for the business, providing detailed system solution knowledge, to assist in identifying opportunities for re-alignment and standardisation.

• Maintain solutions training materials, and support delivery of training in line with agreed training programmes.

• Provide functional subject matter expert input and involvement in major incident resolution as required.

Business & Partnership

• Foster a culture where collaboration, innovation and experimentation, in search of value creation, are celebrated along with the dedication and effort that are required to scale such solutions across BP.

• Establish and maintain stakeholder relationships with I&E and technical teams.

• Develop and share best practices to enable consultation and engagement with the business and GBS function to ensure that all business, statutory, and fiscal requirements are satisfied.

Knowledge Sharing/Management

• Participate in and share own expertise during knowledge sharing sessions for the solutions team.

• Participate in design authorities and lead network meetings to foster knowledge sharing.

• Use designated knowledge management processes and tools.

• Leverage successful products, processes and best practices both within and outside of BP.

• Identify areas of, and contribute to, continuous improvement.

• Verify documentation is captured in a document management system.

Key Challenges

• Part of a team transitioning to new operating model

• Embedding new Agile ways of working.

• Supporting bp transformation agenda within GBS

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, BP globally etc.)

Essential Education & Experience

• Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

• Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

• Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

• General understanding of systems deployment activities.

• Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

• Ability to prioritise effectively.



Desirable Criteria

• 5+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

• Experience working in a multi-national organisation.

• Accountancy qualification or working towards one (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA)

Product Experience and Expertise

• Advanced operational knowledge of at least one Finance process area within SAP

o Cash & Banking

o Accounts Receivable and Credit Processes

o Accounts Payable

• 2+ years of experience of system design

• 2+ years of exposure to SAP configuration in one or more process area



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

