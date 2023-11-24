Job summary

GBS Enabling Solutions owns, designs, governs, deploys and supports global template products critical to bp's success, such as SAP global financial template, Finance Business Warehouse, SAP Ariba and Salesforce.As a Solution Analyst (for Group Reporting) you will use your business and accounting knowledge to specify the core configuration settings for establishing new entities in SAP and bp's Finance Business Warehouse system. You will work closely with project deployment teams to ensure the successful validation of financial data in FBW for entities migrated to our core ERP systems and work with technical teams to ensure the successful load and transformation of financial data coming from other ERP systems.You'll also contribute your knowledge and experience of group reporting and consolidation towards new solution design for group reporting using S/4 HANA - Central Finance as part of bp's ERP Transformation Project.



Support the governance of template solutions and bring design changes through the relevant design authority or forum.

For approved demand, understand business requirements and complex business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.

Propose design for global standard solutions to meet business needs.

Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Prepare or provide input to functional specifications for solution design.

Support the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarisation, template fit-gap, solution design, user training and team knowledge sharing.

Support template fit gap and user training sessions

Support peer review process for design changes, providing input and feedback.

Identify, analyse, and delineate problems.

Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

Identify designs that need cross functional input.

Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems.

For new designs or changes to design, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.

Understand, adopt, and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

Where agreed, act as Solution Integration Lead for specific projects, providing support to the project teams and their interaction and solution needs with the rest of the solutions team.

Essential Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Accountancy qualification or working towards one (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA)

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders. • Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual global team environment • Ability to prioritise effectively.

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions

Ability to formulate and solve problems

Ability to build strong relationships with business stakeholders, technical teams and delivery teams.

Product Experience & Expertise

Deep knowledge and significant experience with Group reporting processes and functionality

Knowledge of financial data migration and financial reconciliations

Knowledge of data integration tools, such as Informatica

Significant experience with SAP and BW including a general working knowledge of transactional processes in an SAP environment.

Desirable Experience

7+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

Experience working in a multi-national organisation

2+ years of experience of system design

