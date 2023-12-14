Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

H/7 Role.GBS Enabling Solutions owns, designs, governs, deploys and supports global template products critical to bp's success, such as SAP global financial template, Finance Business Warehouse (bp's system for group reporting), SAP Ariba and Salesforce.As Solution Analyst (for Source to Pay templates) you will use your business and procurement knowledge to design and govern the solution design of bp's template solutions for procurement as well as advising on the systems requirements relating to procurement templates. In addition you'll work closely with project deployment teams to ensure the successful implementation of bp's Ariba and Fieldglass templates across the globe.As a key contributor to solution design for our templates, you will ensure that solutions proposed by yourself are aligned to our template principles and that these drive standardisation of processes and designs across the bp group.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Support the governance of template solutions and bring design changes through the relevant design authority or forum.

• For approved demand, understand business requirements and complex business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.

• Propose design for global standard solutions to meet business needs.

• Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

• Prepare or provide input to functional specifications for solution design.

• Support the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarisation, template fit-gap, solution design, user training and team knowledge sharing.

• Support template fit gap and user training sessions

• Support peer review process for design changes, providing input and feedback.

• Identify, analyse, and delineate problems.

• Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

• Identify designs that need cross functional input.

• Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems.

• For new designs or changes to design, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.

• Understand, adopt, and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

• Where agreed, act as Solution Integration Lead for specific projects, providing support to the project teams and their interaction and solution needs with the rest of the solutions team.



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

•Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background. • Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

• General understanding of systems deployment activities.

• Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual global team environment.

• Ability to prioritise effectively for yourself and the team.

• Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.

• Ability to formulate and solve problems.

• Ability to build strong relationships with business stakeholders, technical teams and delivery teams.

• Subject Matter expert on multiple of the following Source to Pay areas: Ariba P2P, Ariba Guided Buying, Ariba SLP, Ariba Contracting, Ariba Sourcing, Fieldglass, Ariba Network

• Knowledge of integration with Finance and SAP MDG

• Significant experience of system and process design and system deployment in the SAP Ariba and Fieldglass areas

• A solid understanding of user transactional processes within SAP Ariba.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.