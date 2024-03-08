Solution Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

• Support the governance of template solutions and bring design changes through the relevant design authority or forum.

• For approved demand, understand business requirements and complex business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.

• Propose design for global standard solutions to meet business needs.

• Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

• Prepare or provide input to functional specifications for solution design.

• Support the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarisation, template fit-gap, solution design, user training and team knowledge sharing.

• Support template fit gap and user training sessions

• Support peer review process for design changes, providing input and feedback.

• Identify, analyse, and delineate problems.

• Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

• Identify designs that need cross functional input.

• Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems.

• For new designs or changes to design, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.

• Understand, adopt, and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.



Essential Education & Experience

• Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background

• Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

• Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

• General understanding of systems deployment activities.

• Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual global team environment

• Ability to prioritise effectively.

• Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions

• Ability to formulate and solve problems

• Ability to build strong relationships with business stakeholders, technical teams and delivery teams.

Product Experience & Expertise



• Deep knowledge of Source to Contract processes, supplier interaction and management.

• Good understanding of digital adoption tools such as WalkMe.

• Knowledge of Salesforce platforms - specifically service cloud functionality and configuration.

• Salesforce admin certification.

Desirable Experience



• 5+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

• Experience working in a multi-national organisation

• 2+ years of experience of system design



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

