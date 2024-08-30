This role is eligible for relocation within country

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Solution Specialist!

GBS Enabling Solutions owns, designs, governs, deploys and supports global template products critical to bp's success, such as SAP global financial template, Finance Business Warehouse (bp's system for group reporting), SAP Ariba and Salesforce.

As Solution Analyst (for Finance) you will use your business and finance

Knowledge to craft and govern the solution design of bp's template solutions for procurement as well as advising on the systems requirements relating to finance templates. In addition, you'll work closely with project deployment teams to ensure the successful implementation of bp's S/4 HANA and CFIN templates across the globe.

As design lead for the templates, you will ensure that solutions proposed by yourself and your team are aligned to our template principles and that these drive standardisation of processes and designs across the bp group.

Crucial Education & Experience:

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background. • Strong presentation and interpersonal skills, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of partners.

Passion and experience in collecting business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment.

Ability to prioritise effectively for yourself and the team.

2+ years of experience of system design

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.• Ability to formulate and solve problems.

Ability to build positive relationships with business collaborators, technical teams and delivery teams.

Criteria:

• 7+ years of significant work experience with systems and process design.

• Experience in rolling out 3+ end to end SAP FICO implementations

• Experience in S/4 HANA, CFIN and ECC

• Experience working in a multi-national organisation.

• Experience of Agile ways of working

Product Experience & Expertise

• Good knowledge and significant experience of SAP FI and CO processes, including AP, AR, AAPS, GL

• Significant experience with SAP and BW including a general demonstrable understanding of transactional processes in an SAP environment.

• Knowledge of integration with SAP MDG

• Significant experience of system and process design and system deployment for General Ledger.



