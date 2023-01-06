Job summary

The Solution Architect is responsible for the architecture, design, and delivery of cohesive technical solutions across bpx energy’s business, primarily focusing on implementation of new solutions, solution enhancements, and system/data integration. The Solution Architect likely will be aligned with one or more business area, such that they can develop a thorough understanding of the business and drive consistency and integration across solutions for that business area. They will also maintain awareness of emerging technologies relevant to their areas of expertise and responsibility.



The successful candidate will be a highly motivated strategic thinker, engaging collaborator, and effective influencer. Key objectives of the role are to drive digital transformation and the strategic and tactical use of technology to deliver business capabilities, while the organization with cutting edge technologies in a high paced environment. Critical to the Solution Architect’s success is their ability to drive projects and teams to deliver results for the business, balanced with adherence to standards and processes. They will coordinate and provide oversight to the solution/technical leads of multiple development squads.



The Solution Architect will also facilitate cross-enterprise coordination, ensuring that we accommodate requirements across the business and address system integration needs for solutions. As a part of bpx energy’s Digital Architecture, Engineering, and Operations Team, they will collaborate with multi-disciplinary architects and engineers across the Technology organization and within the business to develop strategy, technology roadmaps, and technical standards. They will also work as an interface point with strategic partners, determining where they may offer value to business partners and facilitating coordination on joint initiatives.

Key Accountabilities

Interpret business needs and requirements and design/develop technical solutions to deliver the desired business capabilities.

Collaborate with Enterprise Architects and other Solution Architects and engineers to architect and design technical solutions that are aligned with enterprise technology standards and strategy, while also working to help develop and grow those standards and roadmaps.

Works across multiple systems/solutions to ensure their consistency and alignment, as well as to determine how multiple systems/solutions can work together to serve a particular line of business and/or to ensure that a solution works across lines of business.

Leverage experience and expertise across a wide variety of technology domains, including infrastructure, data management, systems integration, and application development, with a recent emphasis on technologies leveraged by bpx, such as AWS, Azure, and SnowFlake.

Employ and enforce system/solution develop processes, agile methodologies, DevOps principles and practices, and quality engineering best practices.

Exercise concepts and best practices for designing system reliability/resilience, performance/scalability and maintainability/operability.

Provide technical oversight to multiple project teams to ensure compliance with processes and standards. Ensure that solutions/systems developed in support of the business are aligned with bpx Enterprise Architecture, technical standards, and technology roadmaps.

Organize Architecture and Design Reviews to ensure wider architecture peer group input is sought for robust design

Conduct proof of concept exercises for emerging solutions and prove out potential enhancements to the design

Ensure designs are implemented with target architecture and key design decisions are clearly communicated to leadership and all key stakeholders

Review and consider prospective changes to the baseline solution that have been raised by process owners, projects, production support, continuous improvement initiatives and the business for architectural impact.

Participate in the Change Request Boards of projects and programs where there is the likelihood of potential change to the solution.

Discuss emerging technologies and applications with vendors to assess options

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer/Electrical Engineering, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Systems Engineering, or other engineering field. Equivalent work experience is acceptable.

Minimum of 7 years of relevant work experience in designing and implementing technical solutions to deliver business capabilities.

Work experience as a Solutions Architect in at least one project

Knowledge of current technical landscape and emerging trends

Ability to document business processes and system architectures

Experience with one or more application development languages and/or system integration platforms

Knowledge of and exposure to Azure and AWS application services, including serverless solutions.

Provide technical coaching and mentoring, actively keeps current with developments

Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects

Ability to estimate tasks and workload to achieve deliverables and goals, delivering on time and on estimation

Essential EducationEssential Experience & Job RequirementsWe offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $139,920 - $206,700*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.