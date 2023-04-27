Solution Architect – AI

Job summary

Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

Key accountabilities:

Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the Digital capabilities you develop. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the Digital strategy and roadmaps.

Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Team: You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".

Deliverables

Define technology decisions and end to end solution architectures and for use cases spanning innovation, tech incubation and scale transition to the digital portfolios.

Run and take part in architectural solution definition meetings, documenting and reviewing Key Design Decisions, producing architecture documentation meeting the needs of stakeholders at different levels

Work across a diverse range of key stakeholders to engage and support, and their associated priorities

Able to work in fast-paced, high-demand and delivery-oriented environments and able to adapt approach and style to meet shifting priorities

Evangelise architectural best practices across Digital Production & Business Services and identify new opportunities on standardising product capabilities through reusability

Work with the platform engineers, data engineers, data scientists and software engineers conveying the architecture for the program and ensuring adherence to the technology principles

Essential

A degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.

TOGAF Certification or similar architecture qualification

5+ years Architecture Development Experience

Proven experience of architecting large and complex digital solutions with multiple systems, data integration and visualization components .

Experience in business analysis, vendor management and Azure DevOps

Experience with architecting end-to-end solutions using Azure IaaS and PaaS cloud services

Experience in authoring and reviewing architecture key design decisions, architecture description

Experience in managing architecture risks and maintaining a mitigation plan

Experience with hands-on development of digital solution prototypes.

You have a growth mindset, are curious and demonstrate continuous learning.

You thrive in a fast-paced and evolving commercial and technical environment.

Desirable Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Engineer Associate

Experience of digital twin solutions, AI at the edge with autonomous vehicles & robotics and / or deep reinforcement learning solutions

Understanding of energy production and manufacturing value chains

Understanding of plant maintenance, work management and engineering processes

Emerging technology monitoring.

Are you looking for a career in technology that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers.



At bp, we provide great environment & benefits such as an inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!



A key area of focus is how we leverage digital innovation to deliver next generation cutting edge digital solutions to solve bp’s most complex challenges, including developing artificial intelligence solutions to support optimising complex business operations and logistics spanning the globe.



The Solution Architect for Innovation and Technology Incubation will be accountable for developing and evolving the architecture vision of new innovation and maturing those solutions in the incubation phase to be transitioned as MVP digital products for scale across the Digital Production & Business Services portfolios.



You will have strong hands-on experience in designing, evaluating, and building innovative solutions that leverage cloud native services and the architectural mindset to integrate such solutions with existing applications and business processes.



The Solution Architect will work closely with business stakeholders to help them understand the applicability of technologies and help with use case development and proof of concept / proof of value execution.



