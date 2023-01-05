Solution Architect – Innovation & Tech. Incubation

Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.
Key accountabilities:
Are you looking for a career in technology that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers.
At bp, we provide great environment & benefits such as an inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!
A key area of focus is how we leverage digital innovation to deliver next generation cutting edge digital solutions to solve bp’s most complex challenges, including developing artificial intelligence solutions to support optimising complex business operations and logistics spanning the globe.
The Solution Architect for Innovation and Technology Incubation will be accountable for developing and evolving the architecture vision of new innovation and maturing those solutions in the incubation phase to be transitioned as MVP digital products for scale across the Digital Production & Business Services portfolios.
You will have strong hands-on experience in designing, evaluating, and building innovative solutions that leverage cloud native services and the architectural mindset to integrate such solutions with existing applications and business processes.
The Solution Architect will work closely with business stakeholders to help them understand the applicability of technologies and help with use case development and proof of concept / proof of value execution.
