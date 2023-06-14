Solution Design Analyst - BPC /SAC

Job summary

Essential experience and job requirements: - 7-9 years plus work experience - 4- 5 yrs. experience with BPC and SAP Analytics Cloud implementations - Functional experience of planning and forecasting process in large organisations. - Good ability to quickly conceptualise the forecasting and planning process interplay with accounting structures, dimensions, key figures, and the chain of data flow, calculations, and business outcomes. - Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience on BPC and SAC Analytics projects with Hands-on experience in configuring SAC models/Dimensions/Stories/Data actions/Multi actions / VDTs/ Predictive Planning scenarios. - Knowledge of data modelling and preparing datasets, merging, custom calculations, formatting values, dimensions, and measures. - Should have set up planning data models and worked with categories actual, budget, planning, forecast, rolling forecasts. - Expertise/knowledge of SAC predictive capabilities, augmented analytics, forecasting, Smart Assist, Smart Predict, Smart Discovery - Should have built planning models based on high volume of data from source systems– clear understanding of the product capability to work with large volumes and its impact. - Good practical understanding of the solutions, technologies used for integration and Data Transfer with diverse ERP source systems, BW including AWS/Azure Cloud data lake. - Good knowledge on Data visualization and good capability in setting up Analytics reports, Dashboards, Stories. - Roles and authorisations to be set up in SAC. - Practical experience of working in an iterative/Agile development environment (including sprint planning, daily scrums, reviews, and retrospectives). - A good communicator able to deliver your message patiently, effectively, and concisely at various levels including to senior management. Equally comfortable conversing about technical or business issues in either verbal or written form. - Be able to work in a demanding development environment and a service that is global in nature. - Dedication to meet the customer requirements and expectations, taking ownership of problems and

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



